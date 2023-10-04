Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $277.67

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

