Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $166.37

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.30) to GBX 2,950 ($35.66) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98. Diageo has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

