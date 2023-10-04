Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

