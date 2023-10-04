Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

NYSE FMX opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

