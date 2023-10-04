PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,590,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

