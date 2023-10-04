Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $148.14

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.