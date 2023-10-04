Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

