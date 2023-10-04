Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Price Target at $29.83

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

