Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,514,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.