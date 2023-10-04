The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $26.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

