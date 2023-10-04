Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $86.75

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,601.15 and a beta of 2.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

