Analysts Set Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) PT at $51.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

