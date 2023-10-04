Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($70.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($51.55) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($139.01) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,275 ($39.59) on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($32.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($46.95). The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,538.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,354.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,552.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,968.99%.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath bought 2,873 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($41.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,233.42 ($119,948.53). Insiders purchased 2,882 shares of company stock worth $9,953,414 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

