Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

