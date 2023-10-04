Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ETTYF
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
About Essity AB (publ)
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.