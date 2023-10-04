FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOTE. B. Riley initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.38.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 111.55% and a negative net margin of 180.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $97,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,034,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 170,728 shares of company stock worth $382,247 in the last three months. 50.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 29.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 344,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 707,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 252.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784,045 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 60.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

