Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,699.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,185 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,103,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

