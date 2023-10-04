TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$17.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.66.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5698272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

