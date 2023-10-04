Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.64. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$426.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

