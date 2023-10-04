Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,451,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4,332.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,240,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,117 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,907,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $56,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 86.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,732,000 after purchasing an additional 935,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

