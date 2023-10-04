Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

