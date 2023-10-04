Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $5.25 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

