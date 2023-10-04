U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.81 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.00.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
