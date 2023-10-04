U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.81 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

