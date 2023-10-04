StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

