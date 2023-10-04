StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
