StockNews.com Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

