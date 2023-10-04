StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

