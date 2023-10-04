StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
