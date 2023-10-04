Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

HT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $395.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

