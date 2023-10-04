CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.74 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

