Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 6.8 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.