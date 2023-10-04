Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,065.00.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.43 on Friday. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Pearson by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,990 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pearson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

