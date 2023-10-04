Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
