AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.84. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

