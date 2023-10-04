StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

