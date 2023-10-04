StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.