StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.74.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
