StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $135,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,568 shares of company stock worth $5,222,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

