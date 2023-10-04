CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

