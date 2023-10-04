Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $114.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

