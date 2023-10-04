Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

