Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CM opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,706 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

