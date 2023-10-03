Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. 3,113,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,053. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

