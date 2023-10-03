Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $13.79 on Tuesday, reaching $524.50. 689,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

