Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.2% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,107. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

