Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

TMO traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.07. The stock had a trading volume of 433,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

