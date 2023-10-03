PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $95.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

