Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

