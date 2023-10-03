Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $357.52. 11,741,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,318,617. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

