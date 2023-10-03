Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $768,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 3,468,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,123. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

