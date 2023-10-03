Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.29. 184,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,884. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

