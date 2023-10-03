Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.24. 206,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,650. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

