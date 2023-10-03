Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

