Busey Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

